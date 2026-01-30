No flying zone declared for three days in Jajpur town for President's visit

Jajpur (Odisha), Jan 30 (PTI) The Jajpur district administration on Friday declared 'no-flying-zone' in parts of Jajpur town and adjoining areas for three days ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit on February 3.

The District Magistrate and Collector of Jajpur, Ambar Kumar Kar, in an order stated that flying drones, hot air balloons, paragliding and similar activities will remain banned in Jajpur town and its nearby areas from 6 am on February 1 to 1 pm on February 3.

The order has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. "Under the order, the operation of all civil drones, remotely or pilot-operated aircraft systems, paragliders, hot air balloons and helicopters has been prohibited in part of Jajpur town and its nearby areas of the district," the order said.

The District Magistrate has urged citizens and concerned operators to strictly adhere to the restrictions, warning that any violation of the ‘No-Flying Zone’ will invite legal action under relevant sections of the BNSS 2023.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Jajpur on February 3. She will touch down at the helipad in NC Autonomous College ground. From there, she will travel by road to Biraja temple, which is situated about 5km from the helipad. Murmu will offer pindadan for her ancestors at Navigaya and later offer prayer to Maa Biraja, the presiding deity of Jajpur.

Meanwhile, in an order issued by Biraja Temple Trust Board, general darshan will be suspended starting from 5.30 am on February 3. The temple premises will remain inaccessible to devotees throughout the President's 'pind daan' rituals for her ancestors, and her stay, reopening only after her departure.

The President is scheduled to embark on a six-day tour of Odisha from February 2, attending several programmes in Balasore, Jajpur, Puri and Mayurbhanj districts. She will arrive in Bhubaneswar and stay overnight at Lok Bhavan in the state capital.

On February 3, Murmu will visit Jajpur to offer prayers at the temple of Goddess Biraja and perform ritual at Navi Gaya. Later in afternoon, she will attend the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan (FM) University in Balasore as the chief guest.

The President will proceed to Puri, where she will perform ‘pind daan’ at the Swetaganga tank on February 4 and visit Shree Jagannath Temple for darshan of the sibling deities around 7:40 am. She is likely to spend nearly 40 minutes at the 12th-century shrine, which will remain closed for devotees from 6 am until her departure at 8.20 am.

The President will visit her native Mayurbhanj district on February 5-6, where she is slated to participate in multiple official and cultural programmes and also visit the Simlipal National Park, the entry to which has been restricted from February 4 to February 6 due to the President’s visit. Murmu will spend the night in Similiapal on February 5, according to her programme. PTI COR AAM AAM RG