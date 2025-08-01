No formal discussions held yet: Govt on US F-35 jets query in LS

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The joint statement following the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Donald Trump in February mentions that the US will undertake a "review" of its policy on releasing fifth-generation fighter jets such as the F-35 and undersea systems to India and "no formal discussions" have been held as yet on this issue, the government said on Friday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether any "official proposal" was received from the US regarding the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to India following the announcement by the US President in February.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to the query told Lok Sabha that the India-US joint statement following the Modi-Trump meeting on February 13 "mentions that the US will undertake a review of its policy on releasing fifth generation fighters (such as the F-35) and undersea systems to India. No formal discussions have been held as yet on this issue." The MEA was also asked about the role of American diplomats to stop hostilities between India and Pakistan; and whether the government has reviewed the relationship between US military assistance proposals and autonomy in terms of India's foreign policy in view of the strategic implication especially in a conflict scenario involving third-party mediation.

Singh in his response said, between April 22, when the Pahalgam terrorist attack happened and May 10, there were "a number of diplomatic conversations" with various countries at different levels, including with the US.

"All our interlocutors were given a common message that India's approach was focused, measured and non-escalatory," he said.

"With specific reference to the United States, it was conveyed to Vice President J D Vance on May 9 that India would appropriately respond if Pakistan launched a major attack. The discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan through the existing channels of communication between the two-armed forces, and it was initiated at Pakistan's request," Singh added.

As regards any proposal for third party mediation, our longstanding position remains that any outstanding issue with Pakistan will be discussed "only bilaterally". This has been made clear to all nations, including by the Prime Minister to the US President, the minister said.

"The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement between our citizens. The partnership has also benefited from growing strategic convergence and cooperation," he added.

"The Government of India closely evaluates all its external partnerships, including those in the defence and strategic domains, through the prism of India's national interest and commitment to strategic autonomy," Singh said. PTI KND ZMN