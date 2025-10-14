No forth will be seen in Yamuna during Chhath: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday assured the people of Delhi that froth over the Yamuna surface will not be seen during the upcoming Chhath festival, asserting that fast-paced work is underway for the rejuvenation of the polluted river.

Froth over the Yamuna water appears around winter, especially after Diwali, due to the discharge of sewerage and industrial effluent in the river. Images of womenfolk celebrating Chhath standing in froth-laden water in the past years had drawn flak for the city government from opposition parties and environmental activists.

Announcing an amnesty scheme on pending water bills at the Delhi Secretariat, the chief minister said work on cleaning and rejuvenation was going on with speed with the upgrading of existing sewage treatment plants (STPs), tendering of new ones and drone mapping of drains to tap their untreated discharge.

"I hope with time, the government will restore the clean Yamuna river," she said.

Gupta, whose government came to power in February this year with the BJP unseating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Delhi after over 10 years, said that the people of Delhi will witness a grand celebration of the Chhath festival after Diwali this time.

"The Delhi Jal Board and Water Minister are working hard. I can assure that Delhi people will not see any froth on the Yamuna," she said.

The BJP government has planned a grand celebration of Chhath along both banks of the Yamuna River and other places in the city.