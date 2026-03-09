No framework or parameter to designate any city as 'heritage city' in India: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) There is "no framework or parameter" to designate any city as a 'heritage city' in India, the government informed the Parliament on Monday.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

Jhunjhunu MP Brijendra Singh Ola asked him whether the government has designated any "town/city in Jhunjhunu parliamentary constituency of Rajasthan as a heritage city".

Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district is located in the Shekhawati region, known for its old havelis, carrying murals and frescoes which attract a lot of tourists.

The Union culture minister in his response further said the Archaeological Survey of India is mandated to protect and maintain the monuments and archaeological sites of national importance as per the AMSAR (Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains) Act, 1958.

"Government of India has not designated any town/city in Jhunjhunu Parliamentary Constituency as a heritage city," he said.

Shekhawat was also asked whether the government, UNESCO or any other international organisation has laid down any criteria or parameters for designating a city as a heritage city.

"No, sir. There are no criteria/parameters for designating a city as a heritage city. either by the government or by UNESCO," he said.

Shekhawat added, "There is no framework/parameters to designate any city as Heritage City in India." However, the historic city of Ahmadabad (in 2017) and Walled City of Jaipur in Rajasthan (in 2019) have been inscribed on the List of World Heritage Sites, under the UNESCO's World Heritage Convention, 1972, he said. PTI KND APL NB NB