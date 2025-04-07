No freedom of expression under BJP rule, Oppn not being allowed to speak in Parliament: Venugopal

Ahmedabad, Apr 7(PTI) Ahead of the All Indian Congress Committee session in Gujarat, senior party leader KC Venugopal on Monday claimed opposition MPs were not being allowed to speak in Parliament since there is no freedom of expression under BJP rule.

The Congress general secretary (organisation), along with several other senior Congress leaders, including former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and president of All India Mahila Congress Alka Lamba, arrived here to take part in in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Tuesday and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session on April 9.

"The Congress believes in justice. We have organised this national level meeting to show people the path to justice. There is no freedom of expression at all under BJP rule. We can't even speak inside Parliament. They have hijacked democratic principles and parliamentary conventions," Venugopal told reporters upon his arrival here.

"Apart from that, unemployment is soaring while people are not getting justice. There is no action from the government on price rise. Though crude oil rate has gone down in the international market, this government has hiked excise duty. Is there any valid reason behind such a decision," he questioned.

Baghel said many important issues will be discussed in this AICC session and resolutions will be passed.

"This is an important session especially when Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge are working hard to strengthen the party organisation by meeting district presidents and reviewing the progress through a national-level committee," said Baghel.

He expressed confidence that something concrete will come out from the AICC session and CWC meet.

Alka Lamba said her party will seek answers from the Modi government over issues like unemployment and inflation.

"This AICC session will create new roads for the Congress. We will walk on that path and raise people's issues which are no longer discussed," she said. PTI PJT PD BNM