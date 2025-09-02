No fresh avian influenza deaths at Delhi zoo; vigilance, bio-security measures continue

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The National Zoological Park (NZP) on Tuesday said no new bird deaths have been reported at its water bird aviary or the migratory bird pond amid ongoing avian influenza surveillance.

According to zoo authorities, intensive sanitation and bio-security measures are being implemented to safeguard birds, animals and staff. Frontline workers handling the aviary, disinfection activities and carcass disposal have been screened by a team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The zoo officials added that orientation sessions on personal hygiene and preventive measures against avian influenza have been provided to beat in-charges and section supervisors to minimise the risk of transmission.

"The National Zoological Park continues to remain vigilant and is taking all necessary measures as per standard guidelines to contain the disease at the earliest," the NZP Director said in a statement.

On Friday, it was first reported that painted storks and ibises had died, prompting the zoo authorities to shut the premises for visitors from Saturday as a precautionary measure.