No fresh protests, but security heightened in Doda; prohibitory orders still in place

Doda, Sep 12 (PTI) Security was heightened in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, even as an uneasy calm prevailed over the mountainous region after authorities clamped prohibitory restrictions for the fourth consecutive day.

Several people have been detained in Doda following violent clashes between security forces and protestors agitating against the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) earlier this week. The Doda MLA, who was arrested for disturbing the public order, was later lodged in Kathua jail.

On Wednesday evening, police had held a peace committee meeting chaired by Deputy Inspector General of Police Shridhar Patil to expedite restoration of peace and normalcy in the region.

Prohibitory orders remained in force in Doda and Bhalessa towns, where mobile internet and Wi-Fi services continued to remain suspended as a precautionary measure.

"The situation remained calm overnight with no fresh protests. However, elaborate security measures are in place, with heightened security in sensitive areas," said an official.

The security has been beefed up and patrolling intensified in Doda town in view of the Friday prayers, he said. The deployment was strengthened around Doda town, Bhaderwah, Gandoh and Thathri amid high tensions over alleged administrative high-handedness. Concertina wires were installed near government offices to prevent untoward incidents.

Police vehicles patrolled the area, making announcements urging residents to stay indoors.

In Bhaderwah town nevertheless, a semblance of normalcy prevailed with shops and business establishments operating on Friday.

DIG Shridhar Patil assured people that the situation is almost under control. "We want to tell the people of Chenab Valley that the situation is by and large under control. Efforts are on to bring back complete normalcy. We are moving towards that," the DIG told reporters on Thursday night.

He said around 40 citizens from Doda city and surrounding areas participated in discussions at the meeting, during which they shared valuable suggestions.

"I want to thank the people of Doda for their cooperation in ensuring peace. We had detained 60-70 people during the incident; several of them have been released on bonds. There are no casualties," he said.

The district saw protests and violent clashes on Monday and Wednesday as protesters tried to defy restrictions, prompting the security personnel to resort to baton charges at several places. Several protesters were detained, while some of them were released later.

Eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police and a station house officer, were reportedly injured during the clashes.

The chief education officer has ordered that all schools in the district will remain closed until Sunday. The business establishments would also remain shut.

Describing Malik as a government critic, the district administration said his arrest was based on "provocative speeches and abusive language" on social media, allegedly aimed at disturbing peace.

In the meantime, Malik's father Shamas Din Malik has appealed for his son's release, stating he no longer wished to pursue the matter in courts. "I want my son back. I met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who said he would see what he could do," he said.

Shamas Udin, who was briefly hospitalised after collapsing from weakness and stress following his son's detention, apologised for the language used by his son and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to facilitate his release.

The AAP has accused the Central government of targeting the party politically. At a protest in Jammu, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday condemned the arrest, stating the party would continue its struggle "against injustice on the streets, in Parliament, and if necessary, in the Supreme Court." On Thursday, high drama unfolded at Circuit House in Srinagar as former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was prevented from meeting AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was detained on the premises to prevent him from protesting against Malik's arrest.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday night described the situation in Doda as "deeply disturbing," criticising the administration's handling of the unrest.

"An internet blackout has been imposed, schools have been shut, and curfew has been enforced in Doda district. Alarming reports suggest that roads are being deliberately blocked, depriving people of their fundamental right to movement," she said.

This is the first time a sitting MLA in Jammu and Kashmir has been taken into custody under the stringent law, which allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases. PTI AB RUK RUK