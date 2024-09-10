No friendly contests between Mahayuti allies in Maharashtra assembly polls: BJP leader Danve

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday said there will be no friendly contests between the constituents of the Mahayuti in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election and winnability of a candidate will be the only yardstick to decide the allocation of seats.

Talking to reporters here, Danve denied that the Mahayuti constituents — the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP — will declare a chief ministerial face.

"The decision regarding the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be taken only after the results of the assembly polls are out. Nobody will talk about it before the elections," the former Union minister said.

Danve further rubbished speculations of a friendly contest between the BJP and NCP on some seats.

"There will not be any friendly contests among the NDA constituents. We will find an amicable solution to seat-sharing and contest accordingly. Winnability of a candidate will be the only yardstick in the seat-sharing formula," he said.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is likely to be held in November. PTI ND ARU