No fuel for vehicles without PUC from Thursday, says Delhi minister Sirsa

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in the national capital from Thursday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

On Tuesday, Sirsa said owners have been given one day to comply with the rule. "After tomorrow, vehicles that do not have a valid PUC certificate will not be provided fuel,” he said.

The minister said Delhi’s air quality remained better for nearly eight months this year compared to the same period last year. He acknowledged that pollution levels have worsened recently but claimed the situation is still better than last year due to sustained efforts by the present government over the past ten months.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sirsa alleged that after “distorting Delhi,” it is now trying to divert attention by staging protests over pollution. He questioned what concrete measures the party had taken to control pollution during its tenure.

Highlighting government initiatives, Sirsa said daily actions are being taken to curb pollution, including reducing the height of garbage mountains by 15 metres and cleaning and reclaiming 45 acres of land. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also installed more than 2,000 pollution-monitoring plants so far.

Sirsa added that biomethanation plants contribute to pollution, and the government has provided heaters to reduce emissions and ensure cleaner operations. Strict enforcement has been initiated against polluting vehicles, with challans being issued for PUC violations.

He said the government has identified 13 pollution hotspots in the city, invited concerned agencies to address them, and claimed that AQI levels at these locations were lower this year than in the past decade, except the Covid period, calling it a significant achievement.

Sirsa also said the government is pushing for cleaner public transport, with plans to deploy 7,500 electric buses in the city, which would significantly reduce vehicular pollution. A scientific committee has been constituted and has already held meetings to recommend effective pollution-control measures. PTI NSM SLB AKY