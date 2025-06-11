No funds diverted from other departments for Ladki Bahin scheme, says Bawankule

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday rubbished claims that the state government diverted funds from other departments for the Ladki Bahin scheme, asserting that the Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation was committed to safeguarding the vulnerable sections of society.

In the recent past, state Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat accused the Ajit Pawar-led Finance Department of high-handedness in what he termed as illegal diversion of funds from his department without his knowledge.

Acknowledging that the state was facing financial constraints due to the women-centric welfare scheme launched last year ahead of the assembly polls, the Shiv Sena minister had said the state government should better "shut" the Social Justice Department instead of periodic diversion of the allocated funds.

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Mahayuti government's flagship scheme launched in August 2024, a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 is given to eligible women in the state. The scheme's estimated annual outlay is more than Rs 40,000 crore.

Responding to a question related to Shirsat's allegations, Bawankule, who is also the state chief of the ruling BJP, said, "There is a legal provision which ensures that funds earmarked for departments like Social Justice and Tribal Development, cannot be diverted for any other purpose." "These funds are reserved and the government has no power to override those provisions. At times, there could be delays in disbursement of funds, but that should not be misconstrued as diversion," he added.

He asserted that the Fadnavis government was committed to safeguarding the budgetary allocations made for the vulnerable sections of society.

"This administration will never interfere with or misappropriate funds allocated to the Social Justice and Tribal Development departments," he said.

Shirsat had claimed on May 2 that funds of more than Rs 413 crore were reallocated from the Social Justice Department to finance the Ladki Bahin scheme. He also alleged that an additional Rs 335 crore had been diverted from the Tribal Development Department in a similar way.

Claiming that these reallocations were done unilaterally and in violation of constitutional safeguards, he had also said that if the government does not need the Social Justice Department, it might as well dissolve it entirely rather than continuing to undermine its financial capacity.

Days later, he again said such diversions would cripple operations of his department and erode public trust in the welfare programmes meant for underprivileged groups.

The issue brought to the fore the internal friction within the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Responding to the accusations, Ajit Pawar had earlier downplayed the matter and suggested that such disagreements should have been addressed within cabinet meetings rather than in public.

CM Fadnavis had also clarified that no funds were diverted from other departments for the Ladki Bahin scheme, and said those who do not understand the budget were making unsubstantiated claims.

"The charges (of fund diversion for the Ladki Bahin Yojana) are wrong. Only those who don't understand the budget can make such a charge. Rules say funds should be reserved for SCs/STs. Maximum funds should be reserved for personal benefit schemes and some for infrastructure development," the CM said in the last week of May.

"Ladki Bahin Yojana falls under the category of giving personal benefit to beneficiaries. So, if you give money to this scheme, then as per budgetary rules, it has to be shown under the Tribal Affairs Department and the Social Justice Department," he said. PTI ND NP