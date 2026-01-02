Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said there will be no general increase in electricity tariffs across the Union territory in the current financial year.

The chief minister made this announcement amid apprehensions over an additional 20 per cent charge on electricity consumption during morning and evening hours in the UT.

"For 2025-26, there is no general increase in electricity tariffs across J&K and the Time of Day (ToD) tariff remains unchanged," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Government continues to prioritise people’s welfare by keeping electricity affordable. For 2025–26, there is no general increase in electricity tariffs across J&K and Tariff of Day (ToD) tariff remains unchanged. — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) January 2, 2026

He said the government continues to prioritise people's welfare by keeping electricity affordable.

The Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited had petitioned the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission, seeking an increase in the existing 20 per cent surcharge on consumers during morning and evening hours.