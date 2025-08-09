No global consensus on climate action; Kerala moves ahead: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said there is no unified international consensus on tackling climate change; therefore, the state is taking independent steps to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The chief minister made the statement after inaugurating the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s 'Seed Ball Project' and releasing its 'Green Budget' here.

Vijayan said both the seed ball project and the green budget are model initiatives that other local bodies can adopt to help the state achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

He also noted that Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has earned the distinction of being the first local body in Kerala to implement a green budget.

The chief minister explained that the green budget clarifies how various initiatives by the corporation contribute to reducing carbon emissions, what more can be done, and the expected outcomes.

As part of the seed ball project, 14 lakh seed balls have been planted across the state capital, promoting large-scale afforestation in the region, he added.

Vijayan further stated that challenges such as climate change and resulting natural disasters affect nations worldwide, but "there is no united consensus on dealing with climate change at the international level." He cited the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP29, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22 last year, as an example.

He said no clear guidelines on combating climate change were formulated at the summit and added, "If we keep waiting for decisions from them, things will never happen." "So, without waiting for it, we need to take steps on our own. These include encouraging the use of electric vehicles, setting up green hydrogen hubs, and utilising renewable sources of energy," he said.

Vijayan praised the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for taking several steps toward achieving carbon neutrality and making the state capital a solar city, calling its efforts commendable.