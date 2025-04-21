No goal is distant if one moves forward even in adverse situations: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said that no goal is too far if one is determined to move forward, regardless of how adverse the circumstances may be.

Addressing a function at the Raj Bhavan campus for students being promoted to Class 9, the Governor said, "No matter how difficult the situation is, if there is a desire to learn and a will to progress, no goal is unreachable." According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, she said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working towards eradicating poverty and educating children. If society actively participates in this mission, we can achieve this goal even faster." After distributing school bags and study materials to students, she encouraged them to move ahead in life and never give up. She also praised the teachers and said that they play a crucial role in nation-building, the statement read.

The Governor also appealed to parents to ensure their children regularly attend school, emphasising that facilities like mid-day meals, uniforms, books, and other essentials are being provided free of cost to remove any obstacles from a child's path to education. PTI AR KIS HIG HIG