No govt office to be shifted out of Shimla, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 23 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will not shift any public office out of Shimla to reduce congestion in the state capital, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, Sukhu told the assembly that neither any decision has been taken by the government nor suggestions received from any department in this regard.

Pathania had asked if the government was considering shifting some offices out of Shimla in view of congestion in the city and loss of lives and property during the monsoon.

Replying to another question by the Congress' Rajendra Rana, Sukhu said there has been an increase in cybercrimes, with eight new cases surfacing every month on an average and 49 cases registered from January 1 to August 31.

Asserting that his dispensation is serious about curbing cybercrime, Sukhu said the government has opened a cyber police station each in Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala ranges and started the 1930 cybercrime helpline.

Sukhu said the government is also running awareness programmes about cybercrime in schools and colleges.

The Himachal Pradesh government also opened 180 liquor vends, including four sub-vends, during the past eight months to increase revenue and check the illegal sale of liquor, Sukhu told the assembly.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti, he said no new vends will be opened during 2023-24 as the auction process has been completed.

There is, however, a provision to open sub-vends by applying for a licence, Sukhu said.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh informed the assembly that the recent rain caused losses of Rs 126.09 crore to horticulture orchards, affecting 54,116 fruit growers in Himachal Pradesh.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur, the minister said orchards on 28,258.92 hectares were affected. Growers in Shimla district suffered the maximum loss at Rs 67.87 crore, followed by Kullu at Rs 36.10 crore and Mandi at Rs 10.76 crore.

He said 47,707 of the growers affected were in these three districts. PTI BPL SZM