No harm in amending Constitution to fulfil Maratha quota demand: Raut

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said there was no harm in amending the Constitution to fulfil the demands of the Maratha community, which has been seeking reservation in education and government jobs.

Talking to reporters, Raut accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government of creating a wedge between the Other Backward Classes and Marathas for political gains.

Raut's comments have come amid Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike to push for his demand for a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. He wants Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis — an agrarian caste included in the OBC category — which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

The Sena (UBT) MP pointed out that if the issue of reservation comes under the purview of the Union government, then the BJP is in power there as well.

He said that the Centre can amend the Constitution by bringing in three laws for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days.

"(Then) what is the issue in amending the Constitution to fulfil the economic and social demands of the Maratha community, which has hit the streets?" he said, alluding to demands for the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservation.

He said the government should look at protesters who have gathered in Mumbai with sympathy.

Raut claimed that when the Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power and the BJP was in the Opposition, Fadnavis had accused it of not having the political will to address the Maratha quota issue, but he is now talking about constitutional hurdles in resolving the matter.

Fadnavis should "keep his ego aside" and hold an all-party meeting with major political parties, former chief ministers and meet Jarange, he said. PTI PR ARU