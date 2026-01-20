No Haryana leader can parallel Rao Inderjit Singh's clean image: Minister Arti Rao

Gurugram, Jan 20 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Tuesday lent support to her father and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh in an ongoing war of words triggered by state Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh.

Arti Rao, participating in a 'Chai Pe Charcha' programme at the office of Manesar Mayor Indrajit Yadav, said that there was hardly a leader in all of Haryana who could parallel her father's clean image and "when he speaks, the entire state listens".

"Rao sahab always stands as a shield for his comrades. Barring a few people, everyone love these qualities in him. He practised honesty and truth in his 45-50 years in politics," said the health minister, who is on a five-day tour of the Ahirwal belt from Tuesday.

A war of words was triggered in Ahirwal ever since Haryana Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Sunday said that his political career started after he defeated Inderjit Singh from the Jatusana Assembly seat in 1987.

Taking a dig at Inderjit Singh, Narbir Singh said Jatusana was considered the former's stronghold but he had to face defeat there.

Arti Rao, whose participation in the event at the office of Manesar's Independent mayor sparked speculations, said that one should always stand with those who support them.

"I learned this from my father. I will always stand with the people in their fight for their rights," she said.

Hundreds of locals attended the event at the mayor's office in Hayatpur, near Manesar. PTI COR RUK RUK