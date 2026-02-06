No haste in Sunetra Pawar’s election as NCP legislature party leader: Tatkare

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare has questioned why Sunetra Pawar's election as their legislature party leader, after the completion of the three-day mourning period following Ajit Pawar’s death, should be termed hasty.

Talking to a Marathi news channel, Tatkare said electing a new legislature party leader was their right. “Where was the haste in it?” he asked.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who also headed the NCP, and four others were killed in a plane crash in Baramati in Pune district on January 28. He was cremated in Baramati the next day.

The NCP elected Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar as the leader of its legislature party on January 31. Sunetra Pawar also took the oath as deputy CM the same day.

Tatkare wondered why interviews were being given regarding the potential merger of the NCP and NCP (SP), headed by Sharad Pawar, even when Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains were yet to be cremated.

“How can merger talks and the election of the NCP legislature party leader be the same? We went through the process of election of our leader after the three-day mourning period,” Tatkare said without naming anyone.

After Ajit Pawar’s death, Sharad Pawar and other leaders of his party had claimed that merger talks were in advanced stages and Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 as the date to announce the reunification of the NCP factions.

Tatkare said that those who speak of Ajit Pawar’s wish regarding a merger should also talk about the late leader’s wish to join the BJP-led alliance in 2019, 2021, as well as 2022.

“But his wish wasn’t fulfilled. Now we are in the BJP-led NDA and will continue to be a part of it. Was the merger planned in a way that we would continue to be in the NDA? If we get the clarity about that, I can comment on it as the NCP state president,” he said.

The post of the NCP president will be filled after considering the sentiments of party leaders and workers, he added. PTI MR NR