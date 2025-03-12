No HC relief for Dalit PhD student suspended from TISS for 'anti-national activities'

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to provide any relief to a Dalit PhD student suspended from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) here last year for his alleged misconduct and anti-national activities.

A division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and M M Sathaye dismissed the plea of the student, Ramadas K S, against the April 2024 decision taken by the institute suspending him for two years.

"We find that this is not a fit case to interfere. There is no merit in the petition and the same is dismissed," the HC said.

Ramadas was accused of participating in a protest march in New Delhi against the "anti-student policies" of the central government and for urging people to watch "Ram Ke Naam" documentary during the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In his plea, Ramadas said pursuant to the suspension order, his scholarship had been stopped due to which he was facing difficulties.

He said he was "unlawfully, arbitrarily and unfairly suspended by the institute".

TISS had opposed the plea stating that Ramadas had an alternative remedy and he could appeal against the suspension order before a committee set up within the institute.

Ramadas, however, said he may not get an independent hearing from the institute. PTI SP NP