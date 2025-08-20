No HC relief for Jain community seeking closure of slaughter houses during 10-day festival

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant any relief to Jain community members seeking closure of slaughter houses in the city for 10 days during their Paryushan Parv festival.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne said it respects the community's sentiments but questioned from where it derives the right to ask for slaughter houses to be kept shut for 10 days.

The petitions had challenged an August 14 order passed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner allowing closure of slaughter houses only for two days.

The civic body chief had reasoned that the population of the Jain community in the city was low.

Paryushan Parv will be observed from August 20 to 27 by the Digambar community, and from August 21 to 28 by the Shwetambar community.

The high court, while refusing to grant any relief, said no case was made out by the petitioners.

"We respect your sentiments. But tell us from where do you derive the right to ask for slaughter houses to be closed for 10 days," the court asked.

The court was informed by the BMC that at present the government has notified 16 days in the year during which slaughter houses would remain shut.

The court said the petitions would have to be heard and issued notice to the BMC and state government and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

The pleas had claimed that the Paryushan Parv festival highlights the significance of Ahimsa (non-violence) and hence slaughter during this sacred time would be detrimental to the cause of Jainism.

The court was informed by the civic body that slaughter houses would be closed for two days - August 24 and 27.

The same cannot be extended as the city's Deonar slaughter house does not cater only to Mumbai, but also to the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Senior counsel Prasad Dhakephalkar, appearing for one of the petitioners, said in a lighter vein that it was easier for the Jain community to convince emperor Akbar to keep the slaughter houses closed during Paryushan.

"Emperor Akbar had banned slaughter in Ahmedabad for six months. It was easy to convince emperor Akbar, but not the state government and the corporation," Dhakephalkar said. PTI SP NP