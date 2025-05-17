No hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in UP court due to lawyers' workshop

Sultanpur: Hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a Sultanpur court could not be held on Saturday due to a workshop of lawyers.

Local BJP politician Vijay Mishra had filed the defamation suit in 2018 over Gandhi's alleged objectionable remarks against senior party leader Amit Shah during the Karnataka assembly elections.

The plaintiff's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey said all the lawyers remained away from work due to the workshop and hence the hearing was postponed till June 2.

During the last hearing on April 28, the cross-examination of a witness was conducted before the special MP/MLA court.

Pandey presented witness Anil Mishra, a resident of Pitambarpur Kala under Kotwali Dehat police station, before the court. Gandhi's advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla conducted the cross-examination, which could not be completed.

Special Judge Shubham Verma had then fixed May 17 as the next date of hearing.

After five years of legal proceedings, the court issued a warrant against Gandhi in December 2023.

The Rae Bareli MP surrendered before the court in February 2024, and was granted bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each by the special magistrate.

On July 26 last year, he recorded his statement before the court, claiming innocence and calling the case a political conspiracy.

Earlier this year, multiple hearings were postponed due to a strike by lawyers and the ill-health of Gandhi's counsel.

On February 11, Gandhi's lawyer Shukla completed the cross-examination of the complainant.