No heatwave but temp likely to hit 40 deg C in next three days: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the maximum temperature in the national capital will hit 40 degrees Celsius in the next three days.

Advertisment

"There are no heatwave conditions expected in the upcoming days, but Delhi's temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius in the next three to four days," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi, told PTI.

He said the new western disturbance (WD) will approach northwest India but it will have no impact in the capital. The sky, therefore, will stay clear in Delhi in the coming week and there is no prediction of rain as well.

According to the IMD data, the highest maximum temperature recorded in 2023 was at 40.6 degrees Celsius on April 14, while in 2022, it was 43.5 degrees Celsius. In 2021, the highest temperature peaked at 42.2 degrees Celsius and in 2020, it reached 40.1 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature recorded so far this summer season is 39.4 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on April 20, as per the data.

On Monday, the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius.