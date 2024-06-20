No heatwave for next 3-4 days as parts in Himachal witness rains, thunderstorms: Shimla MeT

Shimla, June 20 (PTI) The heat wave conditions have abated in Himachal following light to moderate rains and thunderstorms at several places in the past 24 hours, the MeT said.

The Shimla Meteorological department has predicted relief from the heat wave for three to four days.

The Maximum temperatures are likely to decrease by 2-3 degrees and will remain normal or above normal for the next 3-4 days while the minimum temperatures are likely to decrease by 1-2 degrees in the same period and remain normal or below normal, MeT station added.

The relative humidity is likely to remain at 40 to 90 per cent over catchment areas of rivers and lakes and between 30 to 80 per cent over the remaining areas of the state for the next 3 to 4 days.

The sky remained partially overcast on Thursday. Maximum temperatures dropped by a few notches Una which was the hottest in the state with a high of 38.4 degrees, 5.4 degrees below normal, against 44 degrees on Wednesday.

The day temperatures stayed two to eight degrees below normal and Dhaulakuan recorded a high of 34.1 degrees (7.4 degrees below normal,) and Nahan 31.6 (6.3 degrees below normal).

Stormy conditions prevailed and widespread rains occurred across the state. Kahu was wettest in the state with 53.5 mm rains, followed by Kufri 43.4 mm, Kandaghat 41.6 mm, Rajgarh 37.0 mm, Dharamshala 34.0 mm, Solan 30.6 mm, Kotkhai 30.2 mm, Mashobra A 29.0 mm, Shimla 28.5 mm, Jogindernagar 28 mm, Dalhousie 21.0 mm, Barsar 20 mm, Paonta 19.2 mm, Dharampur 18.6 mm, Amb 14.8 mm, Narkanda 13 mm, Palampur 12.4 mm and Kasauli 12.2 mm.

The MeT station issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms and lightning at a few places on June 21 and 22. It has also predicted rains at isolated places in higher hills from June 21 to June 26 and in mid-hills on June 21 and 22 and June 24 to 26. PTI BPL HIG HIG