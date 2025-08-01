'No helmet, no petrol' rule enforced in Indore district; fuel station sealed for violation

Indore, Aug 1 (PTI) The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday enforced a new order prohibiting the sale of fuel to two-wheeler riders without helmets and sealed a petrol pump for violation, officials said.

The authorities sealed a petrol station on Arandia Bypass, where fuel was being sold to riders without helmets, and there was no signage mandating the use of the protective gear, they said.

According to officials, special teams led by sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) were conducting inspections at fuel stations across the district.

Former Supreme Court judge and Road Safety Committee chairman Abhay Manohar Sapre directed the administration during a meeting earlier this week to run an intensive campaign to ensure compliance with helmet and seatbelt rules in the city.

The following day, on Wednesday, the administration issued the "No helmet, no petrol" prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The provision carries a punishment of up to one year in jail, a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both, officials added. PTI HWP LAL ARU