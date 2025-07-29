No hidden chamber in Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar: ASI

Puri, Jul 29 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday said there is no hidden chamber in the Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple in Puri.

The ASI has recently completed the restoration and repair of the Ratna Bhandar.

In a post on X, detailing the restoration works, it said, "..there were no hidden spaces (in Ratna Bhadar)." The ASI said it was confirmed on the basis of a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey.

It said the Ratna Bhandar, or treasury, comprises two parts -- 'Bhitara' Ratnabhandara and 'Bahara' Bhandara, which are separated by an iron gate, locked from the outside.

"After inspecting both the chambers, it was decided to take up a GPR survey to identify if there are any hidden chambers or shelves inside the walls or under the floor," it said.

"The report of the #GPR survey conducted in September 2024 confirmed that there were no hidden spaces. Following the report, conservation began on 17 December 2024. It started with scaffolding in both Bhitara and Bahara Bhandara," it added.

The Ratna Bhandar is attached to the northern entrance of the Jagamohana or assembly hall of the temple, the ASI said.

Constructed from khondalite stone, Ratna Bhandar was intended to house the valuables of the Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Shree Sudarshana, it said.

The conservation work was carried out at the Ratna Bhandar in two phases, from December 17, 2024, to April 28, 2025, and from June 28 to July 7.

As part of it, the ASI team undertook de-plastering of the inner ceiling, corbels, niches, walls, and outer facade to assess the structure.

"Damaged stones and loose joints were discovered. Joints were sealed, followed by chemical cleaning, both inside and outside," it said.

The damaged stone pieces were replaced with new khondalite blocks matching the original profiles. All corbel stones were examined and replaced as needed, it added.

The rust-damaged wrought iron beams in the niches were also replaced with stainless steel box beams, and grouting was done in various locations, the agency said.

Ratna Bhandar's flooring was also replaced with granite stone over a cushioned sandstone base, ensuring slope for drainage and smooth door operation. The inner iron grill gate was also chemically cleaned and repainted with golden preservative paint, it said.

The inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar was opened after 46 years on July 14 last year for the repair work, and inventory. PTI AAM AAM SOM