No HMPV case in Mumbai, asserts civic body; asks citizens to take precautions

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body on Monday said no Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) case has been found in the metropolis.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the Union and Maharashtra governments have assured that the HMPV strain found in China does not pose a significant concern and necessary precautions are being taken to prevent its spread.

"The public has been reassured that there is no need for unnecessary panic. Not a single case of the HMPV virus infection has been found in Mumbai. The Directorate of Health Services, Pune, has already issued a set of guidelines on January 3 outlining preventive measures after the reports of an outbreak of HMPV in China surfaced in the media," it said.

The Public Health Department has analysed the state's respiratory infection data, which shows no significant increase in cases in December 2024 compared to 2023, the release said.

"However, as a precautionary measure, the health department has urged citizens to follow guidelines to protect themselves from respiratory infections. Citizens are advised to cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper when coughing or sneezing, wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer. They must stay away from public places if they experience symptoms such as fever, cough or sneezing," the civic body said.

Citizens must drink plenty of water, eat nutritious food, and ensure proper ventilation in all areas to reduce the spread of infection, it said, adding that they are urged to avoid handshakes, reuse of tissues or handkerchiefs, and close contact with sick individuals.

"Additionally, individuals should refrain from touching their eyes, nose, or mouth frequently, spitting in public places, and self-medication without consulting a doctor. HMPV is a major cause of acute respiratory infections. This seasonal virus, which is known to cause infections in the upper respiratory tract similar to the common cold, is more prevalent during the winter and early summer months, much like RSV and the flu," it said.

First discovered in the Netherlands in 2001, HMPV is a common respiratory pathogen, the release added.

BMC further said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi had already released a statement on January 3, the BMC release said. PTI KK BNM