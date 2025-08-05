No hostel proposals from Punjab for SC, ST, OBC students in 2 years: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday said it has received no proposal from the Punjab government in the last two years demanding funds for construction of hostels for SC, ST, and OBC students.

The information was supplied in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale in response to a Punjab-specific query.

The minister said, though none from Punjab, a proposal each for a boy and girl hostel was received from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow for SC students.

No other proposals from states or union territories are currently pending under the hostel scheme for belonging to the three categories, he said.

"During the last two years, no proposals have been received from the State Government of Punjab for construction of hostels for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC)," Athawale said in a written response.

He said that though the Centre has not released any funds to Punjab for the construction of hostels for SC or ST students in the past two years or in the current fiscal, it has released Rs 112.5 lakh in the financial year 2025–26 for hostels meant for OBC students.

Under the Hostel component of the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY), financial assistance is provided for the construction and maintenance of hostels, but there is no provision for additional academic support or coaching for students residing in these facilities, the minister added.