No human transmission of bird flu detected in Odisha: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Thursday said that no person has been infected with bird flu in the state so far.

Mahaling’s comment came in the wake of some media reports claiming that one person was infected with the H5N1 strain of avian influenza in Odisha.

Speaking to reporters here, he said transmission of bird flu to human beings has not been detected in Odisha.

“The disease is totally under control; the government is on alert and taking all preventive measures. We had sent some swab samples from Pipili and Satyabadi blocks of Puri district to the regional medical research centre (RMRC) for testing and the reports came negative,” the minister said.

However, as a precautionary measure, one person has been put under isolation, he added.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik said about 30,000 chickens have been culled so far in the state.

He said 21 rapid response teams have been engaged for the culling exercise, while another 10 teams were deployed for sanitisation.

The state government has also restricted transportation of birds to and from the two blocks of Puri, Mallik said.

"We have made provision to provide compensation of Rs 20 for one culled chicken, Rs 70 for a bigger bird and Rs 3 for an egg. Till now, we have already paid compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the affected poultry farmers," he said.