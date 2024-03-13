No humanity left in parties critical of CAA: Nityanand Rai

Patna, Mar 13 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday lashed out at opposition parties for criticising notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act, claiming "there is no humanity left in them".

Rai, who is also a senior BJP leader, also asserted that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "fulfilled his own promise" with the notification of CAA, the opposition was indulging in "appeasement politics" and acting out of "vote bank concerns".

"PM Modi had promised to offer a helping hand to the minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who were facing persecution. Their wealth was being looted. The honour of women belonging to the communities was under threat", said Rai.

"The PM had made a promise and he has now fulfilled the same. But opposition parties are having a problem with CAA notification because of their appeasement politics and vote bank concerns. It seems there is no humanity left in them (unke bhitar manavata mar chuki hai", said the Union minister.

Rai, a former Bihar BJP chief, who is actively involved in ironing out the differences with allies in the state, also asserted "all is well in the NDA" and the coalition will announce its seat-sharing plan "very soon".

He also debunked suggestions that Chirag Paswan, who wants the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, formerly held by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan and currently by estranged uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, had grown frustrated and could switch sides if the RJD-helmed Mahagathbandhan offered a better deal.

"There is no resentment in Chirag Paswan. Everything is fine. You will get to know very soon how all allies in the NDA are going to be accommodated. And who cares about RJD? It is finished", asserted Rai. PTI NAC RG