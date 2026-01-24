No hurry on alliance, will decide at appropriate time: DMDK's Premalatha

Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI) DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Saturday said there was enough time for elections in Tamil Nadu and the party would forge an alliance at the appropriate time.

Dismissing speculation about delays, she said her party was in no hurry to announce an alliace and blamed the media for being overly eager. Speaking to reporters, she said, "There is no delay in forming an alliance. Have they (Election Commission) announced the date for the polls in Tamil Nadu? Have political parties announced list of the candidates contesting in constituencies? See, we have enough time. Only press people are eager to know about the alliance." Describing the DMDK "like a child" to her, Premalatha said, "As a mother I know my responsibilities. Therefore, we will announce our decision at the right time." Asked about the NDA kickstarting its election campaign in Tamil Nadu on January 23, she said the alliance is yet to be finalised.

"I was told that some more political parties are expected to join NDA alliance." Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in the election campaign that countdown has begun for exit of the DMK government, she said, "A new political party will form the government post elections. We hope it provides good governance for the people of Tamil Nadu." The DMDK unsuccessfully contested the 2021 assembly elections with the TTV Dhinakaran led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH