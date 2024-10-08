No impact of Haryana poll results on Maharashtra elections: Sena (UBT) MP Chaturvedi

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) The Congress' defeat in the Haryana polls will have no impact on Maharashtra, where assembly elections are due next month, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Tuesday but stressed the upcoming contest won't be easy for the opposition as well as the ruling coalition.

Chaturvedi said election issues in Maharashtra and Haryana were very different and noted corruption was not a major campaign theme in the northern state, where the BJP was poised to form its government for a record third time in a row.

She said industrial projects were moving out of Maharashtra which was also facing pressing issues like unemployment.

"The Haryana polls will have no impact on Maharashtra," Chaturvedi told PTI.

The Rajya Sabha MP, whose party is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), claimed that unlike in Haryana, the ruling coalition Mahayuti in Maharashtra is in office through "cheating".

The people of Maharashtra do not like the fact that two parties (Shiv Sena and NCP) were split which has led to creation of multiple political outfits, she said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, doesn't seem to enjoy the BJP's confidence.

"However, the Maharashtra elections will not be an easy contest for anybody," Chaturvedi insisted.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the opposition MVA, which consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), won 30 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) working president and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule expressed surprise over the Haryana poll results, but noted that in Jammu & Kashmir, which also went to polls, people have clearly voted for the National Conference-led alliance.

Sule, while interacting with reporters in Pune, said she had recently gone to Jammu & Kashmir and during her interaction with local residents, she found the peace in the Valley was mainly because of the massive deployment of security forces.

"The people of Jammu & Kashmir have voted for the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference, against whom the BJP had made several accusations," she said.

Commenting on the Haryana election results, Sule expressed surprise over the outcome, but noted that an initial analysis suggested that the victory margins are very narrow.

"I have received information that the counting process was progressing slowly in 15 to 18 seats. On some of these seats, there are disputes regarding the results. However, in the next two to three hours, the picture will become clearer," she added.