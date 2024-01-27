Congress says no implosion in INDIA bloc, accuses BJP of 'mini-implosions'

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday asserted that the INDIA bloc is not imploding even though the BJP is trying its best to do "mini-implosions" in the opposition alliance.

Advertisment

The remarks came amid reports that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar may return to the BJP-led NDA.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told a press conference here that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is trying to get in touch with Kumar but the two are have not been able to connect yet.

He said Kharge has been trying to speak with Kumar and his office has responded. But the two are unable to connect due to their pre-occupations, the Congress general secretary said.

Advertisment

Ramesh also said that Kharge has already established contact with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has also written to her.

"I am hopeful that Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, being co-architects of the opposition alliance, will continue to be part of the INDIA bloc," Ramesh said.

TMC supremo Banerjee has already announced that her party will fight the Lok Sabha elections "alone" in West Bengal, and in case, Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the opposition united front will take another big hit.

Kumar had joined hands with RJD, founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022 after he severed ties with the BJP. The longest-serving CM of Bihar, thereafter, embarked upon a drive to bring together all parties across the country to take on the BJP that culminated in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA.