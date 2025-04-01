No incident of disability due to unsafe sewer, septic tank cleaning practices since 2014: Govt

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) No incident of disability due to unsafe sewer and septic tank cleaning practices was reported from states and Union territories since 2014, the government said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale provided data that showed 430 people had died since 2019 due to hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.

In response to a question on if the government had disbursed any compensation for workers permanently disabled due to unsafe sewer or septic tank cleaning practices since 2014, Athawale said, "No incident of disability has been reported from the states or Union territories".