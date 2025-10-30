No indigenous status for non-Naga tribes; Nagaland govt freezes RIIN process pending court verdict

Kohima, Oct 30 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Thursday said that non-Naga tribes will not be granted indigenous status under the ongoing Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) process, which has now been frozen pending a court decision.

Briefing the media, Nagaland government Spokesperson and minister K.G. Kenye said the State Cabinet, in its meeting on October 28, decided to withhold all actions related to the RIIN exercise until the court delivers its judgment on petitions filed by four non-Naga communities opposing the verification process.

Kenye said the RIIN initiative was introduced to clearly define who qualifies as an indigenous inhabitant of Nagaland and to facilitate the effective implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations.

"To impose ILP efficiently, we must first know who our indigenous citizens are — that has become the biggest hurdle," he said.

Clarifying that the RIIN process is not aimed at disturbing the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, which is governed by separate constitutional provisions, Kenye stressed, "Indigenous status is an inborn inheritance. It cannot be created or conferred at will".

Noting that four sub-tribes — Kachari, Garo, Mikir (Karbi) and Kuki — have objected to the exercise, arguing exclusion from indigenous classification, the government spokesperson said the Cabinet therefore decided that all earlier actions and benefits under the RIIN process would remain "frozen" for the four tribes until the court's verdict.

He maintained that the government's move was essential to correct administrative lapses of the past.

"Earlier times were simpler, and threats minimal. But complacency then has led us into deep trouble now. It is late, but better late than never," he said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to protect Nagaland's constitutional and customary safeguards, Kenye said any modification to the process, if required, will be made in consultation with tribal custodians.

"The government will go strictly by the law to ensure that only indigenous Nagas retain rights over land and settlement, as guaranteed under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873," the government spokesperson added. PTI NBS NBS RG