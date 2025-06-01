'No infight between Rajasthan government and party,' claims BJP leader

Jaipur, Jun 1(PTI) Rajasthan BJP on Sunday dismissed allegations of discord between the party and the government, and asked the Congress to put its own house in order.

The party's state unit president, Madan Rathore, made the remark in the wake of his national counterpart J P Nadda's visit to Jaipur. The Congress speculated that the visit was necessitated by an infight in the party.

"There is no infighting in our party. Congress keeps raising such issues out of nowhere. They are looking for cracks in our house while their own leaders are constantly trying to undermine each other," Rathore told reporters.

He specifically mentioned Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tikaram Jully and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, accusing them of being at loggerheads.

Taking a dig at Dotasra, Rathore said, "He behaved so inappropriately in the assembly that he has not returned out of embarrassment." On the Congress' criticism of the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, Rathore said, "Even the US President has categorically stated that no mediation has taken place. Pakistan's army waved a white flag and held talks with our officers. The ceasefire happened entirely on India's terms." The Congress on Saturday cited an affidavit by US Secretary of Commerce Howard W Lutnick, filed in the US Court of International Trade.

"...This ceasefire was only achieved after President Trump interceded and offered both nations trading access with the United States to avert a full-scale war.

"An adverse ruling that constrains presidential power in this case could lead India and Pakistan to question the validity of President Trump's offer, threatening the security of an entire region and the lives of millions," a part of the affidavit read, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala Surjewala claimed.

Rathore, all the same, dismissed the Congress's demand for an immediate Parliament session, saying the session will be held as per schedule and accused the opposition of lacking patience.

"Congress is the one that truly attacked the Constitution, from dismissing elected governments, to imposing Emergency, to jailing those who raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. They now claim to be its guardians," he said. PTI AG VN VN