No infirmity in decision disallowing meeting of AAP MP Sandeep Pathak with Kejriwal in jail

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said there was no infirmity in jail authorities' decision to deny visitation right to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak for meeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in prison.

Regarding Pathak's plea that he may be allowed to meet Kejriwal in the future, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said he is at liberty to move an application seeking visitation, which shall be considered by the jail superintendent in accordance with law.

The court, which had reserved its order on August 22 after hearing the submissions of the counsel for Pathak and Tihar Jail authorities, disposed of the petition.

The jail authorities had allowed Pathak to meet Kejriwal twice in April but refused to give him permission this time, claiming that certain statements made by him after meeting the chief minister were in contravention of prison rules and mostly, politically motivated.

Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. PTI SKV RC