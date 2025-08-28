No info from Cong about Mamkootathil's removal from parliamentary party: Kerala Speaker

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (PTI) Kerala assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Thursday said there had been no official communication from the Congress party on whether Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, accused of "stalking and sexually harassing women", has been removed from the parliamentary party.

Shamseer also said that no leave application has been received from Mamkootathil ahead of the legislative assembly session scheduled to begin on September 15.

"We only have the media reports of his suspension before us. We have so far not received any information from the Congress regarding his (Mamkootathil) removal from the parliamentary party," the Speaker told reporters here.

He said that it was on Wednesday that the state cabinet decided to hold the assembly session from September 15 onwards.

Regarding the FIR registered against the Palakkad MLA, Shamseer said that according to the information he has, Mamkootathil has been asked to appear before the police on Friday or Saturday.

"If and when we are required to intervene, we will take the appropriate steps," he added.

A case was registered against Mamkootathil on Wednesday by the Kerala police for various offences, including stalking and harassing women on social media.

The development came hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that all possible legal steps would be taken in connection with the allegations against Mamkootathil.

The Crime Branch wing of the police registered the case and launched an investigation on the instructions of state DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar.

The FIR was registered under sections 78(2) (stalking) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 120 (o) (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger) of the Kerala Police Act.

Mamkootathil had recently quit as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused a young leader of a prominent political party of misbehaviour, triggering protests by the BJP and DYFI, the CPI(M)'s youth wing. He was also facing an internal party probe.

Subsequently, several women and a transgender person came forward with similar allegations.

Following the release of audio clips of a purported conversation between the MLA and a woman, the Congress suspended him from the party's primary membership. PTI HMP HMP KH