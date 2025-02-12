No injustice to farmers in execution of development projects, assures Sarnaik

Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday assured that various development works in Thane and Mira-Bhayandar cities will be carried out without any injustice to farmers whose tracts of land were being acquired for the purpose.

Sarnaik gave this assurance during a review meeting of projects being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The meeting took place in the presence of MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee and other officials.

Farmers whose lands have been affected by the construction of the Mogharpada metro car depot raised the issue and the MMRDA administration assured to pay a fair compensation to them.

Farmers whose land is getting acquired for the Dongri car shed sought rerouting of the project through a less-affected area.

Sarnaik directed the authorities to ensure that the drinking water woes of the residents of Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation is resolved before the monsoon season arrives. He said the government was committed to ensuring that development proceeds fairly, a statement said.