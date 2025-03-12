No intel shared by Centre on ban on Mirwaiz's AAC: Omar Abdullah

Gulmarg (J-K), Mar 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Centre has not shared any intelligence with his government that could have warranted the ban on Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Awami Action Committee (AAC), and asserted he was not in favour of such decisions.

The Centre had on Tuesday banned the AAC, headed by Kashmir's influential cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari-led IM for five years for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities.

"I do not know the basis of the ban. This is not under the purview of the elected government (in J-K) and the intelligence on the basis of which it has taken place has not been shared with us," Abdullah told reporters here after the culmination of the fifth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games.

However, Abdullah said, "On principle, we have never been in favour of such decisions".

"Since the Mirwaiz was released from house arrest, I have not seen any objectionable statement from him, but we do not have any information about the reasons behind the ban. (But), we will see what to do (about it) in the future," he added.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday questioned the "silence" of the NC government over the decision, saying the people had expectations from the elected government that it would safeguard them, "but quite the opposite is happening".

"Earlier, the BJP banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), it was done under the LG rule and we could not do anything about it, but we raised our voices. Today, when there is a people's government, more atrocities are happening and the ruling party is silent and not doing anything.

"Such actions are wrong and abnormal, but because of the silence of the ruling party, these seem to be normal," she said.

To a question whether the ban was because of the Mirwaiz's criticism of the recently held fashion show at the resort, Chief Minister Abdullah said, "You cannot say that".

The fashion show in the ski resort of Gulmarg during the fasting month of Ramzan evoked widespread criticism, with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq saying obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated.

Asked about the BJP's charge that the hotel where the fashion show took place belongs to one of his relatives, the J-K chief minister said, "Yes, the hotel belongs to one of my relatives, and I am not denying that".

"There are two hotels in Gulmarg that belong to my relatives -- Nedous and the Highland Park. But, I will not say anything more than what I have said in the assembly," he said.

Asked whether any action will take place, the CM said, "If something has been done against the law, then action will take place." Referring to the Khelo India Games, Abdullah lamented that J-K could not find a place in the top three spots in the medal tally.

"I congratulate the Army, HP and Ladakh, but I regret also that the skiing started in this country from Gulmarg, but we are not in the first three positions. We will have to make arrangements for infrastructure and coaches for our athletes.

"I hope that this year, we will upgrade the infrastructure for skiing, so that when the sixth Khelo India Games take place next year, J-K is in the first three spots," he said.

He also welcomed Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's announcement about the creation of a centre of excellence for winter sports in Gulmarg.

"It is a good thing and we want a few centres of excellence for winter sports so that it will benefit our athletes," he said. PTI SSB RT RT