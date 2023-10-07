No intention to shift AAP MP from ED lockup, probe agency tells Delhi court

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday told a court here that it has no intention to shift Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy, out of the probe agency's lockup.

Advertisment

The submission was made in response to Singh's allegation that false grounds were created to shift him to a police lockup without CCTV to torture him.

The central probe agency submitted before Special judge Vikas Dhull that it had proposed to shift Singh to the lockup of Tughlak Road police station due to the pest control work in the ED office lockup, but it was no longer needed as the process has been completed.

The judge, after noting the submission of ED, disposed of Singh's application as "infructuous".

Advertisment

"In light of submissions made by Special Counsel for ED, the application filed by applicant/ accused has become infructuous and stands disposed of accordingly," the court said.

The application alleged that ED officials tried to shift him from the premises of ED to Tughlak Road police station on purported grounds where he could be tortured.

Singh through his lawyers raised the issue of his safety and security.

Advertisment

The AAP leader was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case and was the second high profile leader after Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, to be held in this case, in a big jolt to Delhi's ruling party.

A Delhi court on Thursday sent Singh to five-day custody of the ED even as the anti-money laundering agency alleged that an accused businessman Dinesh Arora had given Rs 2 crore cash at the Rajya Sabha MP's residence in two tranches.

Singh has strongly rebutted the claim. PTI UK CK