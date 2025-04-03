No investor came to Jharkhand in six years: JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy

Jamshedpur, Apr 3 (PTI) Jharkhand’s opposition Janata Dal (United) MLA Saryu Roy on Thursday accused the JMM-led government of failing to bring investors to the state since it first came to power six years ago.

Roy also alleged that the Himant Soren government had initially promised to provide all women with benefits of the financial assistance scheme ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’, but later applied certain conditions.

“Not a single investor has come to Jharkhand during the six-year tenure of the Soren-led government,” the JD(U) legislator told PTI.

Industrialisation will create employment opportunities in the state but the government's intention was not clear on this aspect, he claimed.

The government should create an environment so that small and medium-scale industries already set up in the state can operate smoothly and such a move would win the confidence of investors, said Roy, a former minister.

The government did not think about the “side effects” of the Maiyan Samman Yojana, which have started emerging post-implementation, he said.

Asked to point out the “side effects”, he said that during the election campaign, the JMM had promised that all women would get the benefits but later, the government restricted the age limit up to 50 years.

The beneficiaries of the scheme - women aged between 18 and 50 years of the weaker section of the society - get Rs 2500 per month. “The government is providing Rs 1,000 per month under the old age pension scheme. Workers such as Sahiya or Anganwadi sevikas are not getting adequate wages after toiling for 8-9 hours a day. But Maiyan Samman beneficiaries get Rs 2,500 pm sitting at home,” he said.

Roy said the state government has to arrange Rs 13,000 crore per month to fund the scheme and needs to continue it till the next assembly elections due in 2029.

The JD(U) MLA also alleged that the law and order is now at its "lowest ebb" in the state as snatching, burglary and murder - everything is on the rise.

"I had raised the issue in the assembly and the government had even admitted it but failed to check it," Roy added. PTI BS NN