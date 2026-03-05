No issue can be resolved through military conflict: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a "swift end" to the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, saying no issue can be resolved through military confrontation.

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone," he said. "Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace," Modi said in his media statement.

In the talks, the two sides also agreed to accord India-Finland relations in digitalisation and sustainability as a strategic partnership.

"This partnership, from AI to 6G telecom, from clean energy to quantum computing, will give momentum and energy to our cooperation in many high-tech areas," he said. Modi said the India-EU free trade agreement will bolster trade ties between India and Finland.

"This agreement will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland," he said.

Finnish President Stubb began a four-day visit to India on Wednesday with an aim to shore up bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, including trade, investment and critical technology. PTI MPB DV DV