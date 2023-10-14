No issue can be seen in isolation in an interconnected world: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) No issue can be viewed in isolation, particularly in an interconnected world, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday at the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), which saw leaders raising the West Asia conflict and other geo-political issues.

In his closing statement at the concluding session of the P20 Summit, Birla noted that some members mentioned significant global challenges and recent geopolitical developments during the two-day deliberations.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco, Presiding Officers of Parliaments of G20 nations and other dignitaries were present at the session.

The Lok Sabha speaker also handed over the P20 presidency to the president of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Cesar Pereira de Lira. Brazil will hold the G20 presidency next year.

In his concluding remarks, Birla said several members moved away from the agenda of development listed for deliberations and raised matters related to global challenges and economic issues.

"Many members mentioned the situation in West Asia, while some others talked about strengthening multilateralism, the need to encourage international trade and the need for resilient supply chains," he said.

"I have noted these references carefully. In today's interconnected world, we cannot look at any issue in isolation," Birla said, adding that he welcomed these additional comments.

The Lok Sabha speaker said paragraph 27 of the joint statement adopted at the summit talked about pursuing parliamentary diplomacy for promoting international peace and supporting a peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes.

"We will continue to engage in parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue in relevant fora as a catalyst for promoting international peace, prosperity and harmony, including supporting the peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes," the joint statement adopted on Friday read.

Birla said the adoption of the joint statement has strengthened the P20 process.

"I am confident that your valuable thoughts and inputs on sustainable development goals, green energy, women-led development and digital public infrastructure will further strengthen the G20 mechanism to ensure human-centric development," he said.

On the role of parliamentarians, Birla said that as public representatives, Members of Parliament are in a special position to formulate the necessary policies and laws to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and needs of the people.

"Their role is to complement the efforts of the government and we have a special contribution in ensuring good governance for the purpose of public welfare,” Birla said.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hosted a lunch in honour of the Presiding Officers of G20 nations and invitee nations.

The Lok Sabha speaker also held bilateral meetings with IPU President Pacheco, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko, Vice President of the European Parliament Nicola Beer, Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus, Speaker of Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng, President of the Senate of the Netherlands Jan Anthonie Bruijn, South Africa National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula and President of Mexico's Chamber of Deputies Marcela Guerra Castillo.

Several speakers and visiting dignitaries appreciated India's new parliament building, which they visited on Friday evening.

The dignitaries were given a grand welcome at the new Parliament building with a members of a troupe playing traditional musical instruments such as the nagara, the tabla, the santoor, flutes and the nadaswaram.

A folk instrumental ensemble enthralled the visitors by playing the rabab, tumbaknari, kamaicha, ravanhatta, khartaal, violin and tumbak.

As a part of the P20 Summit, the spouses of the Presiding Officers of G20 nations' Parliaments explored the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the National Crafts Museum and the Hastakala Academy. PTI SKU ANB ANB