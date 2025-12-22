No issues in Karnataka Congress to resolve: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said there are no issues within the ruling Congress party in the state to resolve, calling them a "creation of the media".

He was reacting to a question on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that the confusion over the leadership issue in the party's Karnataka unit exists only at the local level and not with the party high command.

Kharge had also said that the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command.

"There are no issues to resolve. You (media) are creating issues. I have said what I have to. The Chief Minister has said what he has to. Kharge has said whatever he has to..." Shivakumar told reporters.

He urged the media not to worry about the party's internal dynamics.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculations of a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation was fueled by a "power-sharing" pact between CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

Siddaramaiah has maintained that the Congress high command has to take a call on the CM change issue, and everyone will abide by their decision. PTI KSU ROH