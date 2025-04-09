No J-K govt ever tolerated terrorism; people's cooperation must to eliminate militancy: CM Omar

Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) Asserting that no government ever tolerated terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reiterated that the people’s cooperation is a must to eliminate militancy which was at its lowest ebb in 2014.

He also said there will be no shortfall in the efforts for restoration of promised statehood to the Union Territory. “I hope this process will start soon.” Talking to reporters at the end of a 21-day-long budget session here, he said every past government has had “zero tolerance” against terrorism.

“Which government has tolerated terrorism? At least, the government (NC-Congress) which I was part of never tolerated terrorism. I believe we should take J&K where I (as chief minister) had left it in 2014 (after completion of the tenure). The whole of J&K was almost freed of terrorism. Except two-and-a-half districts, the militancy was nowhere to be seen in Kashmir,” Abdullah said.

He said the government, during his previous term, had also zero tolerance against terrorism at that time.

He was responding to a question about Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir and his direction to the security officers to follow zero tolerance for terrorism.

“Today, we also want that there is no militancy and I am repeating it that without taking the people along, you cannot end militancy. In this fight (against terrorism), we have to take the people along. This is how they are going to succeed in their mission. I see the role of elected representatives and they will continue to play their role,” the chief minister said.

Asked about restoration of statehood, Abdullah said there will be no shortfall in the efforts in this direction.

“Statehood is our right and we have been promised of its restoration (by the central government). I hope this process will be initiated soon,” he said. PTI SBL/TAS TAS KVK KVK