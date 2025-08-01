No jhuggis will be removed, will amend policies to ensure dignity, housing for all: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said no jhuggis will be demolished in the city before its occupants are given permanent houses.

If needed, the CM said, her government will amend policies to ensure dignity and housing for all.

Gupta laid out an expansive vision for transforming the face of Delhi during a seminar on sustainable development in the NCT titled "Growth Bhi, Green Bhi".

The city must now accelerate development with better schools, hospitals, roads, water and sewer lines, solar and rainwater harvesting systems, and a rejuvenated Yamuna, she said.

Referring to the Prime Minister's call to fast-track Delhi's progress, Gupta said, "PM ne bola hai – Delhi aage badhegi toh desh aage badhega (PM has said, if Delhi progresses, the whole nation will progress).” The chief minister added that all her ministers are working 16 to 18 hours a day to help Delhi catch up with the pace of other states and cities that have outpaced the national capital over the years.

"People of Delhi lost a lot in those 27 years. Now, we have to give Delhi a fresh start from zero," she said, referring to decades of developmental neglect.

During the event, CM Gupta assured that not a single slum will be demolished until its occupants are provided with permanent housing.

She said, "Har ek ko makaan denge, aur ek bhi jhuggi tootne nahi denge (We will not let any jhuggis get demolished and everyone will get a permanent home).” Gupta also criticised outdated labour regulations, particularly the 1954 rule that restricted women from working night shifts.

"It should be a woman's choice whether to work at night or not. The government cannot impose decisions on them," she said, announcing that the Delhi government has removed that restriction to ensure greater opportunities for women, while also promising safe working environments.

“Delhi is the capital of India and it deserves faster development, better infrastructure, technology, and better lives for its residents. But now, we have a chance to rebuild and make it right," Gupta said. PTI NSM NB NB