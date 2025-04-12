No justice can prevail unless people are aware of their rights: Justice Gavai

Kohima, Apr 12 (PTI) Supreme Court judge, Justice B R Gavai, on Saturday asserted that there can be no justice unless people are aware of their rights and entitlements enshrined in different laws.

Justice Gavai, who is also the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), was addressing the valedictory function of a legal services camp organised by the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) in collaboration with the state government.

Justice Gavai expounded the role of the NALSA which strives to reach out to the remotest parts of the country to ensure 'access to justice for all'.

He also highlighted the unique feature of Article 371 (A) which states that no Act of Parliament can apply to Nagaland with respect to the religious or social practices of the Nagas, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to the Naga customary law, and the ownership and transfer of land and its resources, unless the state assembly decides otherwise by a resolution.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, assured people of prioritising the completion of the new high court complex of Nagaland located at Meriema in Kohima district.

He said legal camps help citizens understand their entitlements and access those.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the legal fraternity of the country led by the Supreme Court and all subordinate courts has played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of India not only in the legal domain but also in upholding the equality of all citizens and creating an ecosystem for peaceful social fabric and growth of the economy.

He said the judiciary has been one of the strongest pillars of nation-building since India's Independence.

He said mediation is the order of the day for dispute resolution, whereas this has been a centuries-old concept in the Naga customary law.

Rio said capital punishment never existed amongst Naga people and has been an unknown concept in the customary practices, while pointing out that forgiveness has been the hallmark of the customary law and in modern law also, attempts are being made to reform people who violate the law.

More than 3,500 beneficiaries availed of services at the camp.