No laxity in addressing public complaints: UP CM instructs officials

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed the officials to resolve public problems with promptness and sensitivity.

The chief minister held a Janta Darshan here outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the Gorakhnath temple complex and interacted with over 200 people in the morning, according to an official statement.

After listening to their issues, Adityanath, who stayed overnight at the temple, directed the officials to address their complaints transparently and satisfactorily.

“There should be no laxity in resolving public issues,” he said, adding that the government is committed to addressing every problem of the people.

He also instructed the officials that those who illegally occupy someone's land and displace the weak should not be spared under any circumstances.

Several people also came with a request for financial assistance for the treatment of serious ailments. Adityanath assured them that the government would provide full support for their medical treatment.