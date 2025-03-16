No leader is above party: Rajasthan Congress in-charge

Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said no leader, regardless of his stature, is above the party.

He also referred to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent statement in Gujarat, where he highlighted the importance of activating the party and preparing the grassroots workers for future success.

"No one is above the party, no matter how big a leader is," he said during the extended state party executive meeting here during which various organizational issues were discussed.

Asserting that all leaders must attend the meeting, Randhawa said he has also instructed co-incharges and district presidents to prepare a report on the leaders, who fail to attend the meetings, and send it to the PCC.

The Congress leader said Gandhi had emphasized in Gujarat that the party needs to be activated and the grassroots workers must be prepared for that.

Randhawa called for notices to be issued to inactive office-bearers regardless of their rank or influence within the party.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that his focus is on building a strong and robust organization.

"Today I am here, tomorrow someone else will be in my place and then another after that. What matters is not what I have gained, but the need to create a robust organization for the future," he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot highlighted the importance of strengthening the party and preparing for the upcoming elections.

"We are united and will work together for a stronger future," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully while stressing the need for action at the grassroots level said the non-performing individuals should be sidelined and those willing to work must be encouraged.

The meeting was attended by several Congress leaders, including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur MP Harish Meena, Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi, MLAs and office bearers.

The meeting was followed 'Holi Milan Samaroh' at Totuka Bhawan. PTI SDA AS AS