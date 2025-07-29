No leader of any country asked India to stop 'Operation Sindoor': PM Modi in LS; 3 perpetrators of Pahalgam eliminated, says Shah

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday affirmed that no leader of any country had asked India to stop 'Operation Sindoor' which was still giving "sleepless nights" to the masterminds of the Pahalgam attack even as Home Minister Amit Shah announced that three terrorists involved in the massacre were eliminated by security forces.

As the discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' in both houses of Parliament witnessed fiery speeches by top guns of the BJP and the Congress including by Rahul Gandhi, Modi said Pakistani airbases hit by India in the retaliatory strikes in May are “still in ICU" and asked the Congress to stop giving clean chit to Pakistan under pressure from "one family".

“Operation Sindoor will continue. It is a notice to Pakistan that India will always act till Pakistan stops attacks,” Modi declared during his marathon reply to the discussion in the Lok Sabha, as he accused the Congress and its allies of becoming spokespersons of Pakistani propaganda.

Shah told the Lower House that Indian agencies have "ample" evidence that the three men who were killed on Monday in an encounter as part of ‘Operation Mahadev’ near Srinagar, nearly 100 days after the Pahalgam attack, were Pakistani terrorists affiliated to the banned Pak-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The comments by the prime minister denying foreign interference in India-Pakistan ceasefire after the four-day miitary conflict came amid repeated questions by opposition parties about why US President Donald Trump made the ceasefire announcement on May 10.

Rahul earlier in the day accused Prime Minister Modi of using the armed forces to protect his image after the Pahalgam attack on April 22 and dared him to rebut Trump's claims of brokering the ceasefire.

"If Modi ji has even 50 per cent of the courage that Indira Gandhi had, then clearly he must say in Parliament - Donald Trump is lying," he told the Lok Sabha.

In his 102-minute speech, Modi made it clear that no country in the world stopped India from taking action in its defence against terrorism and that no leader of any country asked India to halt 'Operation Sindoor'.

"No country in the world has stopped India from any action in its defence against terrorism. Only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN," he said.

Modi also accused the Congress of operating through the remote control of Pakistan and making young leaders call India’s retaliatory strikes a 'tamasha'.

"India got support from the entire world, but it is unfortunate that the Congress did not support the valour of our soldiers. Congress leaders targeted me for political gains but their frivolous statements ended up discouraging our brave soldiers," he said.

The prime minister noted that India called out Pakistan's nuclear bluff and showed the world that "we will not bow down to nuclear blackmail".

"Our operations range from Sindoor to Sindhu (Indus Waters Treaty)... Pakistan knows they have to pay a huge price for any misadventure. Terror attacks were launched earlier and the masterminds of attacks knew nothing would happen, but now they know India will come for them." India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam attack.

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were shot dead by terrorists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, which prompted the armed forces to launch ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7 against the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

PM Modi said drones and missiles made in India exposed the capabilities of Pakistani arms and ammunition during the military operation.

"The world saw the strength of self-reliant India during Operation Sindoor. We destroyed terror sites deep inside Pakistan within 22 minutes to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack." Modi noted that Pakistan had some inkling of Indian action and had started issuing nuclear threats, but could do nothing when terror targets were hit.

"Congress and its allies have unfortunately become spokespersons of Pakistani propaganda. India is becoming self-reliant, but Congress is now dependent on Pakistan for issues. Entire country is amazed to see Congress give a clean chit to Pakistan and sing the same tune as theirs.

"I stand here to make a case for India, and to show a mirror to those who do not understand this. I had said that we will teach the terrorists and their masters a befitting lesson which will be beyond their imagination," he said.

Forensic ballistics, witness identifications, Pakistani chocolates and voter IDs, a midnight plane and an early morning video call from scientists was all the scrambling done in less than 24 hours to confirm that the three terrorists killed by security forces were the ones who perpetrated the Pahalgam attack.

The three terrorists were killed on Monday in a joint operation by the Army's 4 PARA commandos and personnel of the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Dachigam but officials had held back in identifying them conclusively as the Pahalgam attackers.

Giving a blow-by-blow account of 'Operation Mahadev', Shah said the slain terrorists have been identified as Suleman alias Faizal, Afghani and Jibran.

"While Suleman was an A-category commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Afghani was also an A-category LeT terrorist. Jibran too was a notorious and wanted terrorist. All these three involved in the killing of our citizens at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam have now been eliminated." Shah said the identity of the terrorists was confirmed by those detained for sheltering and providing them with food ahead of the Pahalgam attack.

The arms -- one M-9 and two AK-47 rifles -- recovered from the terrorists were flown to Chandigarh Monday night in a special flight for examination at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The empty cartridges found at Pahalgam and those after test firing by the guns recovered from the terrorists were matched by the forensic lab, Shah said.

"Six forensic experts have confirmed to me on a video call this morning that these are the same bullets used in the Pahalgam attack." Shah said security forces had recovered Pakistani voter IDs of two of the killed terrorists as well as chocolates made in Pakistan and the weapons.

The home minister also attacked the Congress for allegedly giving a "clean chit" to Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack.

Shah was referring to former Home Minister P Chidambaram's recent remarks that those behind the Pahalgam massacre could be "homegrown terrorists".

In the Rajya Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan cannot take action against terrorism on its soil, India is ready to help the neighbouring country as Indian forces are capable of fighting terror on the other side of the border as well.

"Our vision is that Operation Sindoor should carry on continuously. There can be a comma but no full stop," he stressed.

In his no-holds barred attack on the govenment, Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the loss of Indian aircraft during the operation was due to political constraints, not military shortcomings.

"The aircraft were lost because the political leadership had tied the hands of the armed forces by deciding not to attack military and air defence infrastructure in Pakistan." Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the government over the "lapses" that led to the Pahalgam attack. PTI SKU BJ GJS NAB ACB ASK SKC AO MJH NKD GSN GSN GSN