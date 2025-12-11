No leadership change in Karnataka, claims Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Thursday reiterated that there is no leadership change in Karnataka.

The Congress MLC further said that there was no power tussle in the state.

Speculation about a leadership change had intensified after the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, fuelled by talk of an alleged power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar dating back to 2023.

Recently, the chief minister and deputy CM held breakfast meetings at each other’s residences on instructions from the party high command—a move seen as an attempt to pause the leadership tussle and signal Siddaramaiah’s continuation as chief minister for now, especially ahead of the Belagavi legislature session.

They also clarified that they will abide by the party high command's decision.

"There is no tussle over CM post. This I have told you already. Now everything is clear. The high command has clearly said as of now there is no change in leadership," Yathindra told reporters here.

The MLC has been repeatedly claiming that the high command has made it clear that there is no leadership change in the state. PTI GMS KH